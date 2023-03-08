The Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge and the Environmental Agency of Castilla y León approved the EIA for six solar projects that are expected to commence construction this year

Canadian Solar obtains EIA for six PV solar projects in Spain. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay)

Canada-based solar technology and renewable energy company Canadian Solar has secured favourable environmental impact assessments (EIA) for six of its photovoltaic (PV) solar projects with a combined capacity of 685MW in Spain.

The Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge and the Environmental Agency of Castilla y León approved the EIA for the six solar projects located in the Andalucía and Castilla y León regions.

Canadian Solar expects to commence construction of all six PV solar projects this year. All the projects are anticipated to be fully operational by 2025.

Canadian Solar chairman and CEO Shawn Qu said: “As a responsible renewable energy provider, we integrate ESG not only into our manufacturing business but also our project development business.

“We evaluate the environmental and ecological impacts of every project we develop globally. We are very pleased to have recently obtained the Environmental Impact Assessment for our six projects in Spain.

“They will contribute to lowering electricity prices for end consumers, decarbonizing Spain’s energy mix and promoting the energy transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

All six solar projects are expected to produce clean energy enough to power nearly 365,000 households and reduce about 350,000 tons of CO 2 emissions.

Besides, the PV solar projects are anticipated to generate about 1,700 local jobs.

The solar energy company‘s overall portfolio of solar PV parks under development in Spain amounts to over 2GW spread across six autonomous communities, stated Canadian Solar.

In a separate announcement, the company said that three of its solar power projects in Japan with a combined capacity of 42MWp achieved commercial operation.

The three projects located in Oita Kitsuki, Gunma Takasaki, and Yamaguchi Hofu are expected to generate about 53,000MWh of electricity to deliver to nearly 15,000 households.