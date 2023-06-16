Being developed in Mesquite, Texas, the new solar PV manufacturing plant is projected to generate nearly 20,000 high-power modules per day

Canadian Solar is building new 5GW solar PV module production facility in the US. (Credit: torstensimon from Pixabay)

Canada-based solar technology and renewable energy company Canadian Solar has announced a new 5GW solar photovoltaic (PV) module production facility in the US.

Being developed in Mesquite, Texas, the new solar PV manufacturing plant is projected to produce nearly 20,000 high-power modules per day.

The company’s new facility involves an investment of more than $250m.

Once fully operational, the Mesquite plant is expected to create about 1,500 skilled jobs.

Canadian Solar aims to commence production at the solar PV module production facility by the end of this year.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said: “Canadian Solar’s new $250 million manufacturing plant in Mesquite will bolster Texas’ status as the energy capital of the world and secure our leadership as a global tech hub.

“I thank Canadian Solar for choosing Texas for their next U.S. business investment and for creating 1,500 new jobs in the region to help boost the community for generations to come.”

The Canadian company seeks to deploy its new Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology to produce solar PV modules at the Mesquite facility.

According to the company, TOPCon cells are highly optimised in bifacial modules and produce energy from both the front and the rear of the solar cell as well as have the highest efficiency in commercial solar PV technology.

Besides, its deployment will help in reducing consumers’ electricity bills and support the decarbonisation of the energy grid.

Canadian Solar founder and CEO Shawn Qu said: “Establishing this factory is a key milestone that will enable us to better serve our U.S. customers with the most advanced technology in the industry.

“We hope that this is the first of many long-term investments we expect to make in the U.S. as we think strategically about a sustainable and resilient clean energy supply chain.”

In March 2023, Canadian Solar secured favourable environmental impact assessments (EIA) for six of its PV solar projects with a combined capacity of 685MW in Spain.

All six solar projects are expected to produce clean energy enough to power nearly 365,000 households and reduce about 350,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.