The Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project is located in the heart of the Timmins-Cochrane mining camp

Cross-section of recent drilling and the boundaries of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate overlain on 3D Inversion magnetic intensity, Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project, Ontario. (Credit: CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel has announced a maiden mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project (Crawford) near Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

The maiden resource contains a higher grade core of measured and indicated resource of nearly 263 million tonnes at 0.31% nickel, 0.013% cobalt, and 0.038 g/t Pd + Pt within an overall measured and indicated resource of approximately 600 million tonnes.

Located in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp, the project is situated next to well-established, key infrastructure connected with more than 100 years of regional mining activity.

Canada Nickel chairman and CEO Mark Selby said: “We believe the results of this initial campaign and resource are a clear demonstration of Crawford’s potential scale.

“The Canada Nickel team will continue to leverage the project’s excellent location and infrastructure, and our team’s extensive project, industry and capital markets experience to explore and advance this large-scale nickel-cobalt project.”

Canada Nickel stated that drilling has only tested less than 20% of the overall Crawford structure and maiden resource remains open in multiple directions.

The company added that a combined of 13,042 metres of core drilling in 24 drill holes was utilised to compute the mineral resources in three categories.

According to the company, the drill holes intersected multi-hundred metre mineralisation with multiple intersection of 19 to 92 metres in excess of 0.40% nickel and 0.014% cobalt.

Canada Nickel is engaged in advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to meet the demand in the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.

Selby said: “With exploration activities and mineralogy work well underway, we expect a steady stream of news flow that will underpin an exciting inaugural year for the Company.

“As the global demand for electric vehicle battery components shifts into high gear, the timing is ideal for the launch of this new pure play nickel-cobalt company in one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions.”