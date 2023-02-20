Caledonia Mining reports that an accident took place in the afternoon of February 16, 2023 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe

Fatal accident at Blanket Mine. (Credit: CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION)

It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) reports that an accident took place in the afternoon of February 16, 2023 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one Blanket Mine employee was killed. The accident related to secondary blasting.

Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities.

Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Source: Company Press Release