Caithness Energy opens 1.8GW Guernsey power station. (Credit: Caithness Energy/Business Wire)

Caithness Energy cut the ribbon on the newly completed 1,875-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas electric generating facility on Tuesday, June 6. Known as the Guernsey Power Station, the $1.7 billion plant is located in the heart of the Utica and Marcellus shale region in Guernsey County, Ohio.

“Caithness is proud to deliver this state-of-the-art electric generating solution to provide energy and capacity to the PJM Market,” said Ross Ain, Caithness Energy’s President. “Our project is cleaner and more efficient than older plants. It will provide reliable energy with minimal impact on the environment by utilizing a significantly more efficient technology to produce energy, thereby significantly lowering carbon and other emissions compared to older plants and utilizing a dry cooling system that reduces water use by 95% compared to older facilities.”

The ribbon cutting event included economic development organizations, elected officials and multiple project partners who participated in the development, financing, construction, equipment and fuel supply and operation of the facility.

Over the course of the construction period, Guernsey Power Station has provided financial support to local non-profit organizations, including food banks and other community activities. This support will continue during the operation of the project. As part of the ribbon cutting event, checks were presented to two local fire departments for $50,000 each to support their vital services to the local area.

“We have worked closely with our partners, suppliers and contractors to build this important project,” continued Ain. “Guernsey County has benefited directly from nearly 1,000 skilled craft workers at peak construction and approximately 30 permanent high-tech jobs, all while committing to provide vital funding to the Rolling Hills Local School District which has enabled a major school construction project.”

The electric generating facility will sell energy and capacity into the PJM market. PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in 13 states, including Ohio.

The facility uses three of General Electric’s advanced gas turbines, each with a heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine generator and will produce electricity equivalent to the power needs of approximately 1.4 million homes within the PJM region. The facility was constructed by Gemma Power Systems of Glastonbury, Connecticut with the assistance of multiple Ohio and national subcontractors.

Source: Company Press Release