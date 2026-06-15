The offshore wind farm is located in the UK North Sea. Credit: RWE.

Cadeler has concluded the installation of all 100 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines at RWE’s 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The SG 14-222 turbine models have a height of 252m, with blades measuring 108m and a rotor diameter of 222m.

According to Cadeler, it transported and installed all turbine components across the site, executing the operation from March 2025 after mobilisation from the Port of Hull.

Wind Peak, the first of Cadeler’s P-class vessels, carried out its inaugural installation campaign on this project.

The vessel, delivered in August 2024, was purpose-built for installing new-generation offshore wind turbines and is equipped with a high-capacity crane and an optimised deck for large component transport.

Half of all the turbines have been fitted with RecyclableBlades, and related elements were manufactured by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy at the Green Port Hull facility in the UK.

Cadeler CEO Mikkel Gleerup said: “The completion of turbine installation at Sofia marks an important achievement for the project and the first offshore wind installation campaign completed by Wind Peak.

“We are proud to have supported RWE and Siemens Gamesa in delivering a project that will make a meaningful contribution to the UK’s renewable energy supply.”

Testing and commissioning of the high-voltage direct current distribution system is ongoing.

The project is expected to meet the annual electricity needs of nearly 1.2 million UK homes once fully operational.

Earlier this month, Prysmian Group finished cable installation work for the Sofia offshore wind farm. The company obtained a contract from RWE in 2021 to design, produce and install high-voltage cable systems for the project.