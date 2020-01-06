Laker Energy Products supplies nuclear-grade materials and precisely machined components for CANDU nuclear power utilities around the globe

BWXT completes acquisition of Laker Energy Products. (Courtesy: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay.)

BWX Technologies, Inc. announced today that its subsidiary BWXT Canada Ltd. (BWXT Canada) has acquired Laker Energy Products Inc. (Laker Energy Products). The transaction broadens BWXT’s portfolio of critical CANDU® components for its global customer base.

Laker Energy Products, a Canadian company founded in 1995, is a leading supplier of nuclear-grade materials and precisely machined components for CANDU® nuclear power utilities around the globe. Based in Oakville, Ontario, Laker Energy Products employs approximately 140 employees made up of talented engineers, skilled trades and administration personnel.

“We’re extremely pleased to be announcing today’s acquisition,” said president of BWXT Canada, John MacQuarrie. “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to serving our global customer base with competitive solutions that help improve the operational performance of their plants. We welcome Laker Energy Products’ talented team of employees to the BWXT organization.”

“I have long admired BWXT Canada Ltd. as a customer and as a collaborator promoting the nuclear industry,” said founder of Laker Energy Products, Chris Hughes. “I am delighted that Laker is now a part of such a reputable, growth-oriented organization.”

Source: Company Press Release