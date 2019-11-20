Located in Germany’s North Sea, 56 kilometers off the coast of Lower Saxony, Borkum Riffgrund 2 is powered by 56 MHI Vestas V164-8.3MW turbines

Image: Bureau Veritas certifies Ørsted’s Borkum Riffgrund 2. Photo: Courtesy of doskey12/Pixabay

Bureau Veritas has issued Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind, a Project Certificate for the 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm. Located in Germany’s North Sea, 56 kilometers off the coast of Lower Saxony, the project consists of 56 MHI Vestas V164-8.3MW turbines with two different types of foundations – monopiles with bolted transition pieces and suction bucket jackets. Borkum Riffgrund 2 supplies 460,000 households with clean energy.

The Project Certificate concludes a “double certification process” started in 2015 – both to the internationally recognized scheme IEC 61400-22 and to the German BSH standards. The scope of the evaluation included all assets, including the wind turbines, their foundations, the offshore substation and the inter-array cables, and covered all project phases, from Design and Manufacturing, to Installation and Commissioning.

Volker Malmen, Managing Director of Ørsted in Germany, said: “I am delighted that Borkum Riffgrund 2 has reached its final milestone with the receipt of the project certificate. We are extremely pleased with the outstanding and constructive collaboration with Bureau Veritas.”

“The close collaboration between all parties and the deep expertise of our technical teams allowed us to carry out this project. The IEC project certificate positively concludes Bureau Veritas’ evaluation and demonstrates the overall quality of the project.” explains Eric Rouaix, Wind Certification Director at Bureau Veritas.

Andreas Klatt, Industry Director of Bureau Veritas Germany, said: “We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Ørsted on this project throughout the Operations & Maintenance phase over the coming years. Bureau Veritas is a reliable partner for the entire life-cycle.”

We are proud to support a renewable energy player as part of our many projects to accelerate the ecological transition to a greener world. The collaboration between Bureau Veritas and Ørsted will not stop here, as Bureau Veritas has been awarded the Operation & Maintenance surveillance contract for Borkum Riffgrund 2, and is providing certification for the Borssele 01&02 offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.