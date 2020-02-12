The Bureau of Reclamation says that the budget builds on its efforts to improve water and hydropower reliability across the west

Trump administration expected to allocate $1.3bn budget to Bureau of Reclamation in FY2021. (Credit: Bureau of Reclamation)

The US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation is proposed to be allocated a Fiscal Year 2021 budget of $1.1bn by President Donald Trump.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the budget consolidates on recent achievements of the agency.

Furthermore, the budget is also said to supports the objectives of the administration of providing reliable and environmentally responsible delivery of water and power, while offering tools to address the increasing imbalances between supply and demand throughout the western part of the country.

The role of the agency is to manage, develop, and protect water and related resources in the US in an environmentally and economically sound manner.

US Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said: “President Trump’s 2021 budget request for the Department is about investing in our people and public lands and waters.

“He is committed to the mission of conservation and creating more public access for Americans to fully enjoy our national treasures and landscapes. This budget is a critical step in the right direction and provides a path to restore commonsense in our budgeting process.”

Breakdown of the proposed budget for the Bureau of Reclamation

The proposed FY 2021 budget from the Trump administration has $979m allocated for the agency’s principal operating account, which is Water and Related Resources.

The proceeds will be used towards operation, maintenance, and rehabilitation activities at the agency’s facilities.

The agency will be offered $33m to execute the California Bay-Delta Program, which is aimed at solving the prevailing water supply and ecological challenges faced by California.

The Central Valley Project Restoration Fund is set to get $55.9m funding towards the welfare of the fish, wildlife, and associated habitats in the Central Valley and Trinity River Basins.

A $60m funding will be allocated to develop, assess, and directly implement the policy, rules and regulation along with other administrative functions of the Bureau of Reclamation.

According to the agency, the proposed budget also covers $103.m for carrying out extraordinary maintenance (XM) activities.

Another notable inclusion in the proposed budget is $107.1m allocated towards dam safety in the country.

Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman said: “This budget reaffirms the administration’s commitment to water and power reliability in the West.

“A significant portion of this request is dedicated to improving existing infrastructure—including dams and reservoirs; creating better water and power certainty for farmers, families and communities; and meeting our environmental stewardship responsibilities.”