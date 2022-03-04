The claims cover known pegmatite intrusions, which is the host rock to spodumene, the most common and commercially valuable hard-rock ore of lithium

Brunswick expands into lithium exploration with district scale land package in Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is launching a major, long-term, grassroots lithium exploration program in Quebec and the Maritime provinces, with initial staking of several prospective claim blocks throughout the Southern Abitibi region of Quebec. A total of 618 claims, separated into 12 blocks and totaling 35,440 hectares, were acquired and are collectively known as the Pontiac Lithium Project. The claims cover known pegmatite intrusions, which is the host rock to spodumene, the most common and commercially valuable hard-rock ore of lithium. All claim are located in the Pontiac geological province, south of the Cadillac-Larder Lake break, and are accessible by road from Rouyn-Noranda, Malartic or Val d’Or.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “This newly announced claims acquisition is the start of Brunswick Exploration’s push into grassroot exploration for critical metals such as lithium, nickel and tin, building on our recently announced tin portfolio in New Brunswick. Tin and lithium fundamentals are incredibly strong and were the best performing metals in 2021, and we do not expect demand nor spot price for these valuable commodities to drop any time soon.”

“Few companies are actively searching for new discoveries in the lithium space with most of the current exploration effort focused around historical deposits and showings. Leveraging our exploration expertise, we have been able to stake many areas with sound geology and favorable rock geochemistry, with no historical lithium exploration. We believe that there is excellent potential for discovery of new spodumene pegmatites in Eastern Canada, and are extremely excited to kick-off a very busy field season starting in Q2 2022. We have begun to outline multiple new, highly prospective lithium targets elsewhere in Quebec and further afield into the Maritime provinces.”

Source: Company Press Release