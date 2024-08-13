Bruce Power moves forward with 4.8GW Bruce C nuclear project in Canada. (Credit: D. Gordon E. Robertson/Wikipedia.org (Creative Commons))

Canada-based Bruce Power has submitted its initial project description (IPD) for the proposed 4.8GW Bruce C nuclear project in Canada to the country’s Impact Assessment Agency (IAAC).

The IPD is part of the pre-development work outlined in Powering Ontario’s Growth.

IAAC and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) have invited indigenous peoples and the public to review the summary of the IPD and provide comments on the proposed nuclear project.

The deadline for filing the comments is on 12 September 2024.

Canada Minister of Energy and Electrification Stephen Lecce said: “As we look to expand energy generation, our government remains committed to nuclear refurbishments, a clean energy source that well positions Ontario as a clean energy leader in the world.

“Ontario is forecast to double its electricity grid by 2050. Bruce Power plays a vital role in expanding our electricity system so that we continue to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy to Ontario families.”

The Bruce C project involves developing a new nuclear generating capacity at the Bruce Power site, located within the Territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, in the Municipality of Kincardine, Ontario. It is estimated to operate for 60 to 100 years.

The additional capacity of the Bruce C project is expected to complement the existing Bruce A and B generation facilities which together house eight reactors.

In February this year, Canada Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced a C$50m ($36.41m) in federal investment to advance pre-development work for the Bruce Power project.

Bruce Power expects to deliver clean energy for Ontario by completing its life extension programme and major component replacement (MCR) project.

This is expected to extend the life of the existing site until 2064 and beyond with the refurbishment of units 3-8.

Bruce Power chief operating officer executive vice-president James Scongack said: “While our priority remains the safe, on-schedule completion of our Major Component Replacement projects, completing the IA creates a valuable option for the future, and we are committed to proceeding in this process in a proactive, open, and transparent manner to engage Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and the broader public.”