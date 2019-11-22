Serving as the chief automation contractor (MAC) of the project, Honeywell will provide all systems, detailed engineering and lead procurement for the control system

Image: Honeywell will design and deliver its integrated control and safety system (ICSS) to remotely support BP's Cassia compression platform. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Honeywell.

Honeywell has been chosen to design and deliver an integrated control and safety system (ICSS) to remotely support BP’s Cassia compression platform located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The Cassia compression project involves the installation of a new platform, Cassia C, for compressing the gas produced by the nearby existing fields in the Greater Cassia Area.

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT), held by BP (70%) and Repsol (30%), is the owner and operator for the Cassia C platform. The platform is BP’s first compression platform in Trinidad.

Serving as the chief automation contractor (MAC) of the project, Honeywell will provide all systems, detailed engineering and lead procurement for the ICSS.

The solution will be based on the US-based company’s flagship control system, the Experion process knowledge system (PKS).

Honeywell Process Solutions president John Rudolph said: “Honeywell’s technology will enable BP Trinidad and Tobago to remotely run this typically unmanned platform efficiently, safely and with a high level of digital security.

“This project is a testament to Honeywell’s commitment to providing premier customer support, migration and continuous improvement. All this enables us to maximize the value of assets throughout its lifecycle.”

Honeywell has been selling its control and safety technology to BP for a long time

Honeywell has been involved with BP for a long time as a seller for its control and safety technology in Trinidad and Tobago, providing solutions and services across the company’s downstream and upstream portfolio.

In 2018, Honeywell was awarded MAC contract for BP’s Angelin offshore gas project located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

A previous contract was awarded for the Juniper platform.

Honeywell stated that both projects are presently operational.

Recently, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has selected asset monitoring and predictive analytics solution of Honeywell for enhancing asset and machinery management across its upstream and downstream operations.

The contract secured by Honeywell for a 10-year term is part of the ADNOC’s flagship centralised predictive analytics and diagnostics (CPAD) programme.