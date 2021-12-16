The two selected contractor groups are the Technip Energies and GE consortium, and the Aker Solutions, Doosan Babcock, and Siemens Energy consortium

BP is the operator of the Net Zero Teesside Power project as well as the Northern Endurance Partnership. (Credit: Net Zero Teesside)

BP and its partners have selected two consortiums for front end engineering design (FEED) ‎contracts for an integrated power and carbon capture project in the UK.

The project includes the Net Zero Teesside Power project and the Northern Endurance ‎Partnership’s carbon compression infrastructure in Teesside, UK.

The two selected contractor groups are the Technip Energies and General Electric (GE) consortium, and the Aker Solutions, Doosan Babcock, and Siemens Energy consortium.

The Technip and GE consortium will be led by the former. It also has Shell as a subcontractor to provide the licensed Cansolv CO2 capture ‎technology, while Balfour Beatty is the nominated construction partner.‎

The other consortium is led by Aker Solutions. It includes Aker Carbon Capture as a subcontractor to deliver the licensed ‎CO2 capture technology.‎

The Net Zero Teesside Power project is a gas-fired power station to be owned by BP and Equinor. It will be integrated fully ‎with carbon capture technology, with emissions planned to be exported and ‎stored by the Northern Endurance Partnership.

In October 2021, the Northern Endurance Partnership’s East ‎Coast Cluster was selected by the UK government as one of the first two clusters to be advanced as part of its carbon capture ‎and storage (CCUS) cluster sequencing process.

BP is the operator of the Northern Endurance Partnership, which was formed last year as a CO2 transportation and storage company. The other partners of the Northern Endurance Partnership include National Grid, Equinor, Total, Shell, and Eni.

BP Europe senior vice president and UK head of country Louise Kingham said: “Moving ‎to Front End Engineering Design is a major step forward for Net Zero Teesside Power and the ‎development of the Northern Endurance Partnership.

“This first-of-a-kind project has the ‎potential to deliver enough low carbon, flexible electricity to power around 1.3 million homes, ‎and can help secure Teesside’s position at the green heart of the country’s energy transition.”

The Technip-led and the Aker-led consortiums will design and submit development plans for Net Zero Teesside Power project’s proposed ‎power station and carbon capture plant as well as for the Northern Endurance Partnership’s Teesside high pressure carbon ‎dioxide (CO2) compression and export facilities.‎

Over the next 12 months, the two consortiums will each provide a FEED package. After the conclusion of the FEED process, the ‎consortiums will submit their respective engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) proposals for ‎the execution phase.

One of the consortiums will be selected to advance the project into the construction stage, as part of the final investment decision, which is expected to be taken in 2023.