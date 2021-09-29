The start-up of phase 2 project is part of BP’s efforts to grow its Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production to around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day net by the mid-2020s

bp continues growth in Gulf of Mexico with start-up of Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2. (Credit: bp plc)

British oil and gas company BP has commenced production from its Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Discovered in 1999, Thunder Horse is one of the largest fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

The phase 2 project is expected to increase the annual average gross production from the field to 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day from the initial two well tie-back.

The overall development of the project includes drilling of a total of eight wells.

The start-up of the Thunder Horse South Expansion phase 2 project is part of BP’s efforts to grow its Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production to around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day net by the mid-2020s.

BP projects, production and operations senior vice president Ewan Drummond said: “This is another significant milestone for bp, completing the delivery of our planned major projects for 2021.

“I am extremely proud of the entire team and their commitment to the safe start-up of Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2.

“This project is a great example of the type of fast-payback, high-return tie-back opportunities we continue to deliver as we focus and high-grade our portfolio.”

Located 150 miles (241km) southeast of New Orleans, Thunder Horse is BP’s largest production and drilling platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

BP owns a 75% stake in Thunder Horse, while the remaining stake of 25% is held by US oil and gas company ExxonMobil.

The platform is designed to process up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2 project is part of BP’s programme to start-up five major projects in 2021. The phase 2 also marks the completion of the programme.

Recently, BP, through its bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) unit, has achieved first gas from the Matapal subsea gas development offshore Trinidad.

In July this year, the company and its partners started production from the East South flank of the $28bn Shah Deniz 2 project, offshore Azerbaijan.