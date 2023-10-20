The start of Tangguh Train 3 operations will contribute an additional 3.8mtpa of LNG production capacity to the pre-existing two-train facility

The Tangguh LNG facility in Indonesia has three liquefaction trains. (Credit: BP p.l.c.)

BP and its partners have shipped the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the newly constructed third liquefaction train at the Tangguh LNG facility in Indonesia.

Safely loaded and sailed, the cargo will be delivered to PLN (Persero), which is an Indonesian state-owned power generator.

The milestone marks the start of full commercial operation of Train 3 of the Tangguh LNG project located in Papua Barat.

The commencement of Tangguh Train 3 operations will contribute an additional 3.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG production capacity to the pre-existing two-train facility. It raises the total plant capacity of the LNG facility to 11.4mtpa.

The maiden shipment of LNG from Train 3 departed from Tangguh on 18 October and is bound for delivery at PLN’s regasification facility in Arun, Nanggroe Aceh Darussalam province, Indonesia.

BP gas and low carbon energy EVP Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said: “The safe and successful start-up of Train 3 marks a new phase for Tangguh and is a proud day for bp and our Tangguh partners. I would like to thank the Government of Indonesia for our strong partnership and their continued support that has made this possible.”

Tangguh LNG, which is situated in the Teluk Bintuni Regency, has been operational since 2009. Presently, the project comprises offshore gas production facilities that provide resources for the three liquefaction trains, each with a capacity of 3.8mtpa.

Alongside the introduction of the new train, the Tangguh expansion project involved the construction of two offshore platforms, the drilling of 13 new production wells, the establishment of an LNG loading facility, and the implementation of essential infrastructure.

During the project’s peak, over 13,500 workers participated in its development at the remote location.

BP’s subsidiary BP Berau is the operator of the Tangguh project with a stake of 40.22% alongside its affiliates in Indonesia.

Other production sharing contract partners include MI Berau (16.3%), CNOOC Muturi Limited (13.9%), Nippon Oil Exploration (Berau) with 12.23% stake, KG Berau Petroleum and KG Wiriagar Petroleum (10%), and Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi (7.35%).

The partners are now advancing towards the upcoming stage of development at Tangguh, which is the UCC project. This project involves the incorporation of carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology to aid in the reduction of CO2 emissions.