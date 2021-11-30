An FID on BP’s first green hydrogen project in the UK, located in the North East of England, is expected to be taken in 2023 with an aim to begin production by 2025

The HyGreen Teesside project will be built in Hartlepool, Teeside. (Credit: bp p.l.c.)

BP has confirmed plans to undertake the HyGreen Teesside project, a green hydrogen production facility in England, designed to produce up to 500MWe of hydrogen by the end of this decade.

To be built in Hartlepool, Teeside in the North East of England, the hydrogen production plant will be developed in a phased manner. A final investment decision (FID) is expected to be taken in 2023 with an aim to begin production by 2025.

HyGreen Teesside marks the first green hydrogen project for BP in the UK.

The initial phase of the green hydrogen project will aim to achieve nearly 60MWe of installed hydrogen production capacity.

According to BP, the HyGreen Teesside project is anticipated to produce hydrogen as per demand ‎and build on experience to reduce costs.

The oil and gas major has multiple memoranda of understanding (MoU) in place with prospective industrial ‎customers for hydrogen in the Teesside region.

Alongside HyGreen Teesside, BP will develop the H2Teesside blue hydrogen project and the Net Zero Teesside ‎power project in Teeside.

The H2Teesside project is planned to generate up to 1GW of blue hydrogen by 2030.

BP claimed that the HyGreen Teesside and H2Teesside projects can collectively meet 30% of the UK’s ‎‎2030 target for hydrogen production‎.

BP hydrogen and carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) senior vice president Louise Jacobsen Plutt said: “Low carbon ‎hydrogen will be essential in decarbonising hard-to-abate industrial sectors including heavy transport.

“‎Together, HyGreen and H2Teesside can help transform Teesside into the UK’s green heart, ‎strengthening its people, communities and businesses. This is exactly the type of energy we want to ‎create and more importantly deliver.”

BP believes that the HyGreen Teesside project will be a further major step in developing its hydrogen business.

The oil and gas major is also planning green hydrogen ‎projects at its refineries in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Castellon in Spain, and Lingen in Germany.

In Western Australia, BP had performed a feasibility study to identify opportunities for green hydrogen production. Apart from that, the company was most recently selected as the preferred bidder for developing a green hydrogen ‎production hub in Aberdeen, Scotland.