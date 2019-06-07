Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) announces the commercial commissioning of the 10 MW installed capacity Catésis wind farm located in France's Nord department.

Image: A wind farm in operation. Photo: courtesy of Jim Frech/Freeimages.com.

The commissioning of this wind farm increases Boralex’s capacity to 951 MW in France and a total of 1,987 MW worldwide.

“We’re delighted with the commissioning of the Catésis wind farm which brings us that much closer to our target of 1 GW in France,” stated Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager, Boralex Europe. He added, “Our continued expansion in France, especially in Hauts-de-France, an emerging region for our operations in the country, shows long-term potential. This would not be possible without our partners’ trust and the commitment of our teams.”

The 20-year feed-in premium agreement for the wind farm comprising five 2 MW-rated V100 Vestas wind turbines was entered into with Electricité de France (EDF) on June 1, 2019. The wind farm is expected to contribute €1.6 million or (C$2.4 million) to Boralex’s annualized EBITDA(A) with an annual electricity production estimated at over 32,700 MWh, which will avoid the emission of nearly 2,500 metric tons of CO2.

Source: Company Press Release