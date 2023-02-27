The UK-based solar developer will advance its 237.5MWac import and export grid connection project, proposed Carrog Battery Energy Storage System in Anglesey, and 49.9MWac solar project in Kenley near Hull, East Yorkshire

Boom Power will advance the BESS projects in the UK. (Credit: Boom Power Ltd)

Boom Power is set to advance the development of its more than 1GW of solar plus battery energy storage (BESS) projects in the UK this year.

The UK-based solar developer has acquired a 237.5MWac import and export grid connection at Thorpe Marsh Power Station, Doncaster, which includes both solar plus BESS.

Based on its scale, the project will be classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and will be assessed by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Boom Power said that battery storage allows energy to be discharged by the electricity network on demand for both emergencies and grid balancing, in times of fluctuations.

The import capability of 237.5MW enables the batteries to charge at non-peak times when there is surplus energy, which would be wasted otherwise.

It forms the company’s second NSIP project, after the 400MW East Yorkshire Solar Farm.

Boom Power founder Mark Hogan said: “A crucial part of the strategy to reach net zero by 2050 is to transition to an electricity system with 100% zero-carbon generation and a large proportion of this is to come from renewable energy.

“I am of firm belief that supporting ambitious action and bold commitments will supercharge the electricity market with a sustainable pathway into long-term energy independence.”

Boom Power has also announced a project proposal for Carrog Battery Energy Storage System, to be constructed near Cemaes in Anglesey, in a site spanning around 2.3ha.

The proposed standalone battery facility is expected to connect directly to the grid, and have around 660MWh of energy storage capacity.

It can address the electrical needs of 83,069 homes for up to two hours each day, said the company.

In addition, Boom Power has secured planning approval for a 49.9MWac solar project in Kenley near Hull, East Yorkshire, and the Judicial period passed with no comment.

Furthermore, the company has five other renewable projects under planning, totalling more than 100MWh of BESS and above 150MW of solar.