The BOEM is expected to publish the ‘Notice of Availability’ on 24 June 2022, which indicates the start of a 45-day public comment period ending on 8 August 2022

Ocean Wind 1 is developed by Ørsted and PSEG. (Credit: Nicholas Doherty on Unsplash)

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind energy project.

Ocean Wind 1 is a 1,100MW offshore wind farm, developed by Ørsted and Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG).

It is located 15 miles (24km) off the coast of Southern New Jersey, US.

The release of DEIS forms an important step for the project in the federal review process and follows the technical evaluations and multi-agency coordination from the last year.

The New Jersey State is said to be working with BOEM and the developers, as the project moves to the next step at the federal level.

Ocean Wind 1 will be the first wind farm off the New Jersey coast and is expected to provide economic benefits worth $1.17bn and create thousands of new jobs in the state.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said: “With today’s release of the DEIS, New Jersey is one step closer to bringing its vision for a more sustainable future to fruition.

“The multi-faceted impact of Ocean Wind 1 cannot be overstated; in addition to spurring economic growth and generating new jobs, the project will help us accomplish significant GHG reductions, upon which the future of our state depends.

“Alongside our private and federal partners, we are determined to ensure that the project achieves its optimal potential while mitigating its impacts on our beautiful state’s natural ecosystems.”

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will systematically review the DEIS, including the project’s potential impacts on natural, historic, and cultural resources

In addition, the agency will also assess the mitigation measures related to the project and will cooperate with the BOEM, by providing feedback.

BOEM’s environmental review process will be completed with the issue of the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The Final EIS is expected in March 2023, and the Record of Decision in April 2023.

DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said: “The release of Ocean Wind 1’s DEIS marks a significant milestone in the evaluation of the first offshore wind project off the coast of New Jersey.

“Over the coming weeks, DEP will thoroughly evaluate and provide comment on the DEIS to ensure the project has taken all steps necessary to avoid potential adverse impacts to New Jersey’s natural, historic and cultural resources.

“I thank BOEM and NOAA for their continued partnership in the responsible development of offshore wind and look forward to engaging with stakeholders on our review.”