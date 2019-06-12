The Tango FLNG facility becomes the second floating liquified natural gas unit in commercial operation to feature PRICO technology

Image: The PRICO technology employs a single-mixed refrigerant loop for natural gas liquefaction. Photo courtesy of bstad from Pixabay.

Black & Veatch announced that its patented PRICO technology has successfully completed its Guaranteed Performance Test aboard Exmar’s Tango FLNG, the world’s first barge-based floating liquefaction unit.

The oil & gas shipping and infrastructure firm Exmar and Argentinian energy company YPF have signed an agreement, under which the Tango FLNG is expected to spend the next 10 years moored in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, which marks the first FLNG unit operating in the Americas.

The Tango FLNG enables Argentina to join the expanding list of LNG exporters across the world and allows the monetization of its massive stranded shale gas reserves. The Tango FLNG is expected to produce approximately 0.5 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

On 5 June, Exmar completed the Guaranteed Performance Test for Tango FLNG, making use of Black & Veatch’s PRICO technology. The technology is expected to strengthen Black & Veatch’s capabilities to meet customer demand for reliable, cost-effective and quick-delivery alternatives to traditional onshore facilities.

Exmar CEO Nicolas Saverys said: “Bringing the Tango to full commercial operation builds upon our legacy of delivering reliable, cost-effective LNG solutions, while opening up new opportunities to fast-track the monetization of natural gas.”

Black & Veatch’s PRICO technology

The PRICO technology employs a single-mixed refrigerant loop for natural gas liquefaction, to provide benefits including scalability, minimal equipment and a compact process footprint.

The Tango FLNG facility becomes the second floating liquified natural gas unit in commercial operation to feature PRICO technology. Earlier this year, Black & Veatch secured a full notice to proceed to design, construct and deliver a third FLNG unit.

Black & Veatch floating oil & gas solutions senior vice president and managing director Bob Germinder said: “Completing the performance testing aboard the Tango reinforces Black & Veatch’s position as a leader in providing reliable solutions for floating liquified natural gas. This demonstrates our ability to deliver liquefaction for clients wherever they need it.”