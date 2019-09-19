The solution is geared to help facility operators identify previously undetectable changes in systems performance and unlock new opportunities to control costs, manage risk and improve service

Image: Black & Veatch launches new solution for wastewater treatment facilities. Photo: Courtesy of Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay

Atonix Digital, a subsidiary of Black & Veatch focused on data-driven software applications – announces its new Wastewater Treatment Solution. The solution is geared to help facility operators identify previously undetectable changes in systems performance and unlock new opportunities to control costs, manage risk and improve service.

“This is an important moment for the wastewater industry, a chance to seize on the advantages that technology, advanced analytics and workflow can bring to their facilities. This will change how they plan for resilience and sustainability,” said Paul McRoberts, president of Atonix Digital. “Our solution finds anomalies in infrastructure and asset performance to give operators insights that help them proactively manage issues and failures. That leads to better use of resources and, ultimately, more informed decision-making and a more cost-effective approach to wastewater treatment.”

Built on the company’s cloud-based Asset Performance Management (APM) platform, the solution provides facility operators with intuitive features that collect, integrate and present monitoring and diagnostics data, performance analysis and risk assessment through easy-to-understand visualizations that speed decision-making. Cloud-based access makes it accessible to all authorized users — anytime, anywhere.

The Atonix Digital solution provides critical advantages for wastewater treatment operators by:

Providing a facility-wide view of infrastructure performance.

Reducing overall costs through​ efficient means of managing​ infrastructure assets and treatment processes.

Prioritizing failure mitigation to improve maintenance plans and ​repair practices.

Streamlining reporting processes to meet regulatory requirements.

Easing concerns over an aging workforce by automating a plant’s processes for monitoring and optimizing assets.

The Atonix Digital Wastewater Treatment Solution can monitor and visualize all relevant variables and actively report on key performance indicators (KPIs) — through scorecards, trends, and alerts — that are most important to a customer. Alerts can provide early warning of issues to any developing problem to help operators assess equipment degradation.

The new software hits the market amid an increasing focus on the role of data analytics and automated monitoring, fueled by the Internet of Things (IoT). Black & Veatch’s 2019 Strategic Directions: Water Report found that just 5 percent of survey respondents said their organizations had fully-integrated approaches to data management, while nearly 90 percent of respondents reported having data management strategies that leave much of their collected information stranded in isolation.

“For years, treatment facilities have been collecting data about the health of their systems, but all too often that information has been siloed with limited value,” said Andrew Chastain-Howley, Atonix Digital’s Director of Water Solutions. “Leveraging powerful data analysis, we now have a way to move clients from reactive to proactive. By bringing these data sets together to present broad and actionable snapshots of their infrastructure. The insights are unprecedented and powerful.”

Source: Company Press Release