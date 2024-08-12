BHP launches Canada indigenous partnerships plan. (Credit: BHP)

Across our operations, BHP seeks to build strong, respectful and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities. This approach has been central in the development of the Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada. Currently under construction, Stage 1 of Jansen is expected to be in production in 2026. However, BHP started building relationships with local First Nations surrounding the site almost a decade before construction began.

On 9 August 2024, we took another step to build long-term relationships with Indigenous communities in Canada, with the release of the Canada Indigenous Partnership Plan (CIPP). This launch coincides with International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which is meant to encourage people from around the world to spread the United Nation’s message on the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples.

The CIPP aligns with BHP’s global ambition to create social value and operate with integrity. In part it is a response to Action 92 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, and as such is guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It aims to support Indigenous well-being, develop impactful partnerships, ensure accountability, and achieve Indigenous employment and procurement targets.

Moving from paper to action, an internal team at BHP will lead implementation of the CIPP, supported by a new external Indigenous Advisory Circle for Jansen. The Indigenous Advisory Circle is composed of individuals with diverse backgrounds, including community leaders, cultural advisors, experts in Indigenous rights, legal professionals, environmental consultants, and representatives from various Indigenous communities. Together, they will focus on incorporating Indigenous methodologies and fostering reciprocal relationships to achieve social, economic, and environmental outcomes, and will report progress annually.

“Through the CIPP we are seeking to incorporate Indigenous methodologies and work in a way that respects physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual interconnectedness. The CIPP aims to foster reciprocal relationships, contribute to social, economic, and environmental outcomes, and support reconciliation through procurement, hiring, and business opportunities,” said Simon Thomas, Vice President Project, Potash.

“BHP’s approach centers on listening to Indigenous voices, building respectful and lasting relationships through consultation, engagement, and shared goals,” said Karina Gistelinck, Asset President, Potash. “The plan reflects input from Indigenous partners and emphasizes continuous learning and adaptation. Our team is committed to transparency, accountability, and working collaboratively to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for Indigenous communities and the company.”