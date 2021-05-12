McDermott will apply its pre-FEED work, longstanding history of engineering deepwater facilities in the Gulf of Mexico

BHP awards McDermott FEED contract for Trion FPU. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

McDermott International, Ltd today announced it has been selected by BHP Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. De R.L. De C.V. (BHP), in partnership with Pemex, to provide Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of a Semi-submersible Floating Production Unit (FPU) for the Trion Project in the Gulf of Mexico. The FPU will be designed for a water depth of approximately 8,200 feet (2,500 meters) and will be located in the Trion Field, approximately 19 miles (30 kilometers) south of the U.S./Mexico border and approximately 112 miles (180 kilometers) off the Mexican coastline.

“We look forward to being a partner with BHP and Pemex in the establishment of the first deepwater oil field development project in Mexico,” said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President for McDermott’s North, Central and South America region.

McDermott will lead a single, integrated team to perform project management and execution planning.

“With integrated project management, engineering, procurement services and self-fabrication in our yards in Altamira, Mexico, and Batam, Indonesia—McDermott’s globally integrated EPC project delivery capabilities will allow us to reduce risk and enhance certainty of delivery on the BHP Trion project,” said Samik Mukherjee, Group Senior Vice President for Projects.

The scope of the FEED contract includes engineering tasks related to the configuration, sizing and analysis of the FPU, including topsides, hull, risers and mooring. McDermott was previously awarded and completed services under an initial pre-FEED contract.

