The Sagardighi thermal power plant already features 2 sets of 500MW units. (Credit: Ralf Vetterle from Pixabay)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced the start of civil works at 660MW supercritical thermal power unit at Sagardighi Thermal Power Project in an Indian state, West Bengal.

The firm said that the move follows the receipt of ‘Notice To Proceed’ from the developer West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL).

It has previously completed the pre-engineering works for the project, which is located at Manigram village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

BHEL has secured an INR35bn contract from WBPDCL for design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the Main Plant Turnkey Package for the unit-5 of the facility in January last year.

The package includes supercritical boiler and turbine generator, auxiliaries, electricals, controls and instrumentation.

It also comprises switchyard, flue gas desulphurization (FGD) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, coal handling plant and ash handling plant.

BHEL’s Power Sector – Eastern Region division will execute construction and installation works of the project

Additionally, BHEL is planning to manufacture the key equipment for the project at its facilities located in Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the company’s Power Sector – Eastern Region division will oversee the construction and installation activities of the project.

The Sagardighi thermal power plant already features 2 sets of 500MW units that were installed by BHEL in 2016.

For WBPDCL, BHEL has previously delivered projects at Bakreswar (5x210MW), Kolaghat TPS (6x210MW), Bandel TPS (210MW) and Santaldih TPS (4x120MW + 2x250MW).

In June this year, the company has successfully commissioning a 270MW thermal power plant at the 1,080MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in an Indian state Telangana.