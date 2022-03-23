Potential mining operations at Kallak would create 250 direct jobs and more than 300 indirect jobs in Jokkmokk, over the mine’s operational period

Beowulf to explore Kallak iron ore project. (Credit: nettetal10 from Pixabay)

Nordic-focused exploration and development company Beowulf, through its fully owned Jokkmokk Iron Mines (JIMAB), has received mining rights for Kallak iron ore project.

Kallak site is located nearly 40km west of Jokkmokk municipality, in the County of Norrbotten, province of Lapland, Northern Sweden.

It lies 80km southwest of the major iron ore mining project, Malmberget, and 120km to the southwest of LKAB’s Kiruna iron ore mine.

Kallak has received its first exploration licence from the Sweden’s Mining Inspectorate, known as Bergsstaten, in 2006.

The project shows a measured and indicated mineral resource of 132Mt grading 27.8% iron (Fe), and inferred mineral resource of 39Mt grading 27.1% Fe.

According to the test work at the project, the ore produced high-grade magnetite concentrate at 71.5% Fe with minimal detrimental components.

Beowulf chief executive officer Kurt Budge said: “I am grateful to the new Minister of Enterprise and Innovation for placing trust in the Company to take the Kallak project forward.

“The award of the Concession is simply a long-awaited milestone on the development timeline and we now look forward to environmental permitting. Beowulf’s ambition is to build the most sustainable mine possible.

“I firmly believe that there is no better country than Sweden in which to make this vision a reality, where mining can take place in balance with the environment and stakeholder interests for the benefit of wider society.”

Potential mining operations at Kallak is anticipated to create 250 direct jobs and more than 300 indirect jobs in Jokkmokk, over the mine’s operational period.

The jobs may be sustained over 25 years or more, if the mining Kallak South deposit starts immediately after the Kallak North deposit, along with further deposits at Parkijaure.

Beowulf intends to collaborate with the municipality, local agencies and enterprises, to enhance local economic opportunities during the development, construction and operation.

Budge added: “Beowulf seeks to build mutually respectful relations and productive partnerships with Jokkmokks Kommun, local entrepreneurs, landowners and reindeer herders.

“The company remains committed to working constructively – and in good faith – with all stakeholders and engaging in meaningful dialogue.

“I believe there is space for us all to be part of Jokkmokk’s future, one that is sustainable, diversified and thriving. Beowulf is planning for that future.”