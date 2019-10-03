These high performance, state-of-the art land rigs will be manufactured at Bentec's production site in Tyumen, using some high-tech components supplied by its facility in Germany

Image: Bentec wins multi-million euro contract for seven 320t cluster slider drilling rigs. Photo: courtesy of KCA Deutag.

Bentec, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of drilling rigs and oilfield equipment, today announces that it has signed a multi-million euro contract with the drilling division of INK-Service Group (“INK”) for the manufacture of seven latest generation 320t cluster slider rigs. INK is the oilfield service unit of Russia’s Irkutsk Oil Company.

These high performance, state-of-the art land rigs will be manufactured at Bentec’s production site in Tyumen, using some high-tech components supplied by its facility in Germany.

The rigs will be fully equipped with the latest Bentec equipment including its recently launched integrity and optimisation software solutions, designed to deliver optimised drilling performance on demand. Delivery of the first three rigs is scheduled for 2020, with delivery of the remaining rigs the year after.

In addition to supplying the rigs, Bentec will provide the crews with full training at its production site in Tyumen and then subsequently support the field start-up.

Commenting on the contract award Dirk Schulze, CEO of Bentec said, “We are proud to announce this new contract with INK-Service Group. We know the Russian market very well and our innovative drilling rigs are ideally suited to the extreme weather Russia experiences. This is an exciting project for us and we are very much looking forward to working with our new client, and supporting them as they drive to improve the efficiency of their drilling operations.”

The Irkutsk Oil Company is one of the largest independent oil and gas producers in Russia. The group mainly focuses on the geological study, exploration and production of crude oil, condensate and natural gas in Irkutsk region and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Source: Company Press Release