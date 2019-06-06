BEL Valves has entered a joint venture with Plexus Ocean Systems Limited (POSL), a subsidiary of Plexus Holdings PLC (Plexus), to provide high integrity valves for the supply of full-package surface xmas trees and wellhead products for the oil and gas industry.

Image: BEL Valves and Plexus Ocean Systems announce joint venture. Photo: courtesy of Kasey Houston/Freeimages.com.

The joint venture company, Plexus Pressure Control Limited (PPC), will utilise BEL Valves’ critical valve components with Plexus POS-GRIP and other proprietary wellhead technology to exclusively supply surface production xmas trees and wellhead annulus outlet valves to Plexus. Plexus is an oil and gas engineering services business, which has developed a range of products and applications based on its patent-protected POS-GRIP friction-grip technology.

BEL Valves, part of the British Engines Group, has been supplying critical valve equipment and technology for highly demanding applications including high pressure/high temperature (HP/HT) and subsea projects since the 1960’s. BEL Valves’ heritage, experience and innovative engineering ideally places them to support Plexus on the most demanding wellhead and xmas tree projects.

Bruce Heppenstall, Chief Executive Officer at BEL Valves, said; “This is an excellent opportunity for us to bring our valves and Plexus’ wellhead systems together to deliver the highest standards in performance, reliability and safety. BEL Valves is looking forward to working with Plexus to offer operators within the industry a complete and superior surface package, which we believe delivers the best solution available by far.”

As a majority POSL owned venture, PPC will be based at Plexus’ facility in Dyce, Aberdeen, allowing all project planning, procurement and product integration work to be delivered seamlessly from a central site to the customer.

Ben Van Bilderbeek, Chief Executive officer at Plexus, said; “The formation of PPC enables Plexus to supply xmas trees as part of a package solution for the first time. It is a key step in our company’s evolution and ambition to provide the industry with wellheads and associated products, which are gas-tight and methane leak free. We are confident that we can now truly provide the complete package to our customer.”

Source: Company Press Release