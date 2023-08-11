RWE has been granted the awards to develop, construct and operate the 900MW Nordseecluster B wind farm, which includes N-3.5 and N-3.6 sites, and are planned to commence commercial operation from 2029

Nordseecluster Windpark in the German North Sea. (Credit: RWE)

The German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) has granted RWE awards for the 900MW second phase of Nordseecluster offshore wind development in the German North Sea.

The Nordseecluster project is located around 50km north of the island of Juist, planned to be constructed in two phases, Nordseecluster A and Nordseecluster B.

Nordseecluster A includes two sites, N-3.7 and N-3.8, and Nordseecluster B includes the N-3.5 and N-3.6 sites, and all four sites are located in the BSH Cluster N-3.

RWE has secured awards for the development, construction and operation of N-3.5 and N-3.6 sites in Nordseecluster B, without a negative bid component.

The two wind farms are planned to commence commercial operation from 2029.

RWE offshore wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said: “We are driving forward the expansion of RWE’s offshore wind power fleet in Germany at full speed.

“Our portfolio already includes six offshore wind farms off the German coasts. This auction success at attractive conditions significantly strengthens our position.

“It is also a good signal for the energy transition. Every newly built wind farm increases green electricity supply, which is crucial for lower electricity prices in the long term.”

Last year, the German utility has obtained rights to develop the N-3.7 and N-3.8 sites in Nordseecluster A, with a total capacity of 660MW, which will be operational by early 2027.

Considering the size of Nordseecluster project, RWE intends to achieve considerable synergy effects in the development, construction, and subsequent operation of the four wind farms.

It has already selected preferred suppliers of the components for all four offshore wind sites, with a combined capacity of 1.6GW, said the German energy company.

The German Federal Network Agency has also provisionally awarded RWE another site, dubbed N-6.6, for the construction of an offshore wind farm with 630MW capacity.

The N-6.6 is a pre-investigated area located around 50km northwest of the Nordseecluster.

RWE will further develop the project, subject to exercise of the step-in right by a rival company.