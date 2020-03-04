Bechtel will be responsible to perform the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, startup, performance testing and operator training activities for the project

Bechtel secures EPC contract for Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project in US. (Credit: Sempra LNG.)

Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts from Port Arthur LNG for the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project in Texas.

As part of the agreement, Bechtel will be responsible to perform the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, startup, performance testing and operator training activities for the project which is under development in Jefferson County, Texas.

The contract also includes continuing pre-final investment decision engineering for the assurance of the project cost and schedule certainty.

Bechtel chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel said: “We are honored and grateful that Sempra has chosen Bechtel as their trusted partner to help grow Sempra’s LNG business on the Gulf Coast.

“Together, we will deliver an important, clean and sustainable energy source to the world while creating jobs and building economic opportunities for the Gulf Coast community.”

Port Arthur LNG project details

Initially, the LNG project is expected to comprise two liquefaction trains, two liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks, a marine berth along with the associated loading facilities and related infrastructure. It is estimated to produce about 13.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG.

The Port Arthur LNG project is situated on approximately 3,000 acres of land alongside three miles of the Sabine-Neches waterway. The project also holds the potential for expansion to include up to eight liquefaction trains with about 45 Mtpa of capacity.

In January last year, Sempra Energy and Saudi Aramco have signed an Interim Project Participation Agreement (IPPA) for the Port Arthur LNG export project.

Both the firms had signed a heads of agreement in May last year where Saudi Aramco has agreed to buy a 25% stake in Phase 1 of Port Arthur LNG as well as 5Mtpa of its liquefied natural gas production.