Barrian Mining has acquired an additional 40 contiguous mineral claims from Brocade Metals at its early-stage Troy Canyon gold silver project in Nevada, US.

As a result, the Canadian exploration company is said to have tripled the size of Troy Canyon project to 59 contiguous mineral claims spanning 493.30 hectares, pursuant to the option agreement with Brocade Metals.

Barrian Mining CEO and founder Maximilian Sali said: “Despite the early stage nature of the Troy Canyon gold silver Project, Barrian’s initial data compilation and review efforts have successfully highlighted the potential of the Troy asset and significance of the Troy pluton contact zone in localizing gold and silver mineralization.

“Encouraged by these results we immediately took steps to secure additional claims.”

Details of Troy Canyon Gold Silver Project

The Troy Canyon Project is located in Nye County, nearly 230km north of Las Vegas, and 70km east of Barrian’s Bolo Project near Tonopah.

The project holds 19 contiguous mineral claims, covering 158.86 hectares of land, placed approximately on the historical Locke gold mine and underlines a historical underground stope rock grab samples assaying 576g/t gold and greater than 100g/t silver.

Barrian said that the high-grade gold mineralisation is observed within huge quartz veins, vein breccias narrower sheeted vein and stockwork zones at the project site.

Limited modern exploration has been conducted on the Troy gold-silver project and the site was formerly a small producer.

In 2007, Portage Minerals conducted a multi-parameter exploration programme on the project, which included a property-wide soil geochemical survey, focused IP/Resistivity and CSAMT surveys, and rock chip sampling and surveying of the main Locke mine underground workings.

The exploration program recognised several zones of anomalous gold and a strong northwest trending IP anomaly in the southeast part of the survey area.

Recently, Barrian commenced a summer drilling program at its Bolo Gold Project, located in Nye County, Nevada.

Located 90km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, the gold deposit consists of 10 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 1,838 metres.