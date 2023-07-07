The energy technology company will be responsible for supplying six Frame 7 gas turbines and 18 centrifugal compressors for the midstream project located in the Port of Brownsville

Baker Hughes will supply 18 centrifugal compressors and six Frame 7 gas turbines for Rio Grande LNG project Phase 1. (Credit: Baker Hughes Company)

Baker Hughes has won an order from Bechtel Energy to deliver three main refrigerant compressors (MRCs) for NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in Texas, US.

Bechtel was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract in May 2019 by NextDecade to execute the first phase of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Port of Brownsville.

Under its subcontract, Baker Hughes will be responsible for supplying six Frame 7 gas turbines. These will be paired with 18 centrifugal compressors to be delivered by the company across the first three LNG trains in a parallel configuration arrangement to offer more operational flexibility.

The nameplate capacity of the three trains of Rio Grande LNG project Phase 1 will be 17.61 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Baker Hughes said that it will book the order in Q2 2023.

Baker Hughes industrial and energy technology executive vice president Ganesh Ramaswamy said: “This order builds on our longstanding relationship with Bechtel and is a significant milestone in our partnership with NextDecade, supporting them on this key LNG project.

“We are delighted that our proven and reliable technology solution will support the production of LNG in the U.S., which is crucial in balancing energy affordability, security and sustainability globally.”

According to Baker Hughes, its gas technology solution which will be employed for the Rio Grande LNG project gives the highest production levels for the design of the plant for NextDecade. It will also provide high availability and operational flexibility, said the energy technology company.

Baker Hughes claimed that its Frame 7 gas turbine is designed to deliver energy efficiency, reliability, availability, and maintainability.

The company said that the turbine/compressor train’s packaging along with the assembly of the compressors and testing of the trains will be carried out at its Italian facilities.

Recently, NextDecade revealed that it is targeting first investment decision (FID) on the Rio Grande LNG project Phase 1 this month. FIDs of the remaining trains of the midstream project will follow thereafter, said the energy company.

Phase 1 of the Rio Grande project is underpinned by long-term sale and purchase agreements for 16.2MTPA of LNG, which is 92% of nameplate capacity.

Overall, the LNG project is planned to have five trains with a total capacity of 27MTPA.