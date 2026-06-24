Baker Hughes offered remedies aimed at securing antitrust approval for its planned Chart acquisition. Credit: Cristian Storto/Shutterstock.com.

Baker Hughes has proposed remedies to the European Commission (EC) in a bid to secure antitrust clearance for its planned $13.6bn acquisition of Chart Industries, according to a filing, as reported by Reuters.

The EU’s competition authority did not disclose the nature of the remedies, as is consistent with its standard procedures but has set a deadline of 10 July 2026.

The Commission is expected to seek opinions from customers and competitors of both companies as it evaluates the proposed measures.

Depending on the feedback and its assessment, the regulator will decide whether to accept the remedies, request additional commitments, or launch an in-depth four-month investigation if significant concerns remain.

Baker Hughes, which is engaged in oilfield services, announced the deal in July last year. The acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its position in industrial technology servicing markets including liquefied natural gas and data centres.

The company agreed to acquire Chart Industries for $210 per share in cash, representing an equity value of around $10bn and a 22% premium on the target’s market value. The deal was approved by Chart Industries’ shareholders last October.

Chart Industries, which designs and manufactures technology used in handling gas and liquid molecules, operates 65 manufacturing locations and more than 50 service centres worldwide.

Before reaching the agreement with Baker Hughes, Chart Industries terminated a previous all-stock merger arrangement with Flowserve.

The Board of Directors of Chart Industries had determined that the Baker Hughes proposal was superior to Flowserve’s. The previous merger involving Flowserve was announced in June 2025 with an intended combined valuation of approximately $19bn.

Chart Industries’ expertise in handling gases and liquids at very low temperatures has been seen as complementary to Baker Hughes’ industrial and energy technology interests.