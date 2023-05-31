Al-Dur 2 Phase 2 Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP) is the first production station in the Kingdom connected to the high-voltage electricity transmission network of 400 KV

Bahrain inaugurates $1bn Al-Dur 2 Phase 2 IWPP. (Credit: ACWA POWER)

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today inaugurated the Al-Dur 2 Phase 2 Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP).

His Royal Highness highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to developing energy production projects in partnership with the private sector and in line with the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness noted the importance of development projects that provide quality services to Bahraini citizens and create world-class electricity and water infrastructure.

His Royal Highness emphasised the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and expanding electricity and water production capacity in conjunction with programmes and priorities that consolidate development.

His Royal Highness highlighted the Kingdom’s dedication to ensuring development infrastructure projects align with the latest international standards that support climate change mitigation efforts.

His Royal Highness stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to adopt innovative programmes that are high quality, meet efficiency standards, and contribute to the Kingdom’s wide-ranging development goals and future energy-saving ambitions.

His Royal Highness then toured the facility and was briefed on the operations of the Al-Dur 2 Phase 2 project, an extension of Al-Dur Phase 1, which was inaugurated by HM the King.

His Royal Highness lauded EWA’s significant role and efforts to bolster the electricity and water sector and ensure its sustainability to meet growing demand and achieve its far-reaching aspirations.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister further commended the efforts of those leading the project and wished them continued success in achieving their goals.

For his part, the President of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), HE Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, affirmed that the Authority and its workforce are committed to achieving the comprehensive development goals set by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by His Royal Highness.

HE Kamal bin Ahmed also affirmed EWA’s commitment to its partnership with the private sector, ensuring the continuation of energy programmes and plans that contribute to energy sustainability.

HE Kamal bin Ahmed highlighted the importance of meeting the growing demand for electricity and water consumption considering the Kingdom’s industrial, commercial, and urban expansion. HE Kamal bin Ahmed also reiterated EWA’s commitment to providing improved services for citizens, residents, and investors to achieve the Kingdom’s comprehensive development goals under Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

For his part, the Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, HE Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving development plans and projects across sectors, in line with the Kingdom’s comprehensive development led by HM the King and supported by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HE Yasser bin Ibrahim commended EWA’s achievements and noted the importance of the Al-Dur 2 Phase 2 project to increase electricity and water production in the Kingdom.

HE Yasser bin Ibrahim highlighted that the project meets the highest international quality standards and will help to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change to achieve sustainable development.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, Mohammad Abunayyan, highlighted the efficiency of the project’s construction which was completed on schedule and sustainably. The Chairman also expressed his pride that the project’s completion solidifies Bahrain-Saudi relations.

Al-Dur 2 Phase 2 Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP) is the first production station in the Kingdom connected to the high-voltage electricity transmission network of 400 KV. The station cost more than USD 1 billion and was established in partnership with companies from Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

The IWPP generates 1,500 MW of electricity and processes 50 million gallons of desalinated water daily. This increases the Kingdom’s overall production capacity to 5,044 MW of electricity and 204 million gallons of desalinated water daily.

A number of senior officials were also in attendance.

Source: Company Press Release