Babcock & Wilcox Canada awarded $13m contract to supply equipment and services to reduce environmental emissions from North American petroleum refinery. (Credit: Talpa from Pixabay)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced that its subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Canada Corp. (B&W Canada), has been awarded a contract for more than $13 million to supply equipment and design and engineering services to help a petroleum refinery in North America comply with environmental regulations.

B&W will supply 18 high-efficiency, low-NOx burners for the reduction of nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions for three units at the plant. B&W will also design a flue gas recirculation system, provide performance engineering services, supply fans, and other equipment for one of the units.

“B&W’s technology will help upgrade this refinery with advanced burners and other technologies, which will significantly reduce the plant’s NOx emissions and assist in the compliance with environmental regulations,” said Stephen Dutkiewicz, Vice President & General Manager, Thermal Projects, B&W. “As North American manufacturers and industries look to help countries emissions goals, B&W’s environmental technologies can play an important role in the transition to cleaner, more-sustainable energy, and industrial processes.”

Work has begun on the equipment supply, which is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024.

