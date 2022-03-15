Following this, Azure Power has now operationalized 2,683 MWs of high-performing renewable energy assets in India

Azure Power fully commissions its 300 MWs SECI project, Rajasthan 8, in Bhadla, Rajasthan. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India, announced full commissioning of its 300 MWs Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) connected solar power project, Rajasthan 8, allocated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project is in Bhadla, Rajasthan and the power generated from the project is being supplied to SECI at tariff of INR 2.58 (~US $3.7 cents) per kWh for 25 years.

Following this, Azure Power has now operationalized 2,683 MWs of high-performing renewable energy assets in India.

“We are extremely delighted with the progress we have made in operationalizing our under-construction projects, despite the health and supply chain challenges in the last two years. We have operationalized close to 700 MWs in this fiscal year so far, which reflects our strong project development and execution capabilities,” says Ranjit Gupta, MD and CEO, Azure Power.

Source: Company Press Release