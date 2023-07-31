Under the licence, the Perth-based company will extract 1.2GL of water annually to use for industrial processing purposes at the processing plant site

AVL secures approval for water licence to extract groundwater for vanadium processing plant at Australian vanadium project. (Credit: ivabalk from Pixabay)

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) has secured approval for a water licence to extract groundwater for the vanadium processing plant at its Australian vanadium project in Western Australia.

The licence has been granted by the Western Australian Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) under section 5C of the Rights in Water and Irrigation Act 1914.

To be located near the city of Geraldton in Western Australia, AVL’s proposed processing plant will be in charge of the final refinement of vanadium-bearing magnetite ore to high-quality and high-value vanadium products.

AVL CEO Graham Arvidson said: “Securing water for the Processing Plant is a key step forward in the Company’s work to bring the Australian Vanadium Project into production.

”I would like to thank the AVL team, our external consultants, and the team at DWER for the detailed and diligent work undertaken, culminating in the successful approval of our water licence.”

The licence is initially awarded for a period of 10 years and will follow a standard renewal process to retain it for ongoing operations.

Located about 40km south of the mining town of Meekatharra, the Australian vanadium project consists of 15 tenements covering nearly 200km2.

AVL will be responsible for the crushing, milling and beneficiation of vanadium-bearing magnetite ore at the mine site location and the transportation of the resulting concentrate to the proposed processing plant.

In February this year, AVL appointed Wood Minerals and Metals to undertake the early contractor involvement (ECI) services for the Australian vanadium project pyrometallurgical processing plant.