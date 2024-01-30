In October 2022, Avista released a request for proposal (RFP) to secure RNG resources for its customers over the long term

Avista signs new renewable natural gas contract. (Credit: 127071 from Pixabay)

Avista recently signed an agreement with Pine Creek RNG (“Pine Creek”) to purchase renewable natural gas (“RNG”) to be produced at the Quad Cities Landfill in Milan, IL. The Quad Cities Landfill is owned by Millennium Waste Incorporated, a subsidiary of Waste Connections. In October 2022, Avista released a request for proposal (RFP) to secure RNG resources for its customers over the long term. RNG is derived from organic waste streams that would otherwise release methane to the environment as they decompose. These sources include, for example, landfills, wastewater treatment plants and food waste. RNG is produced by capturing that methane that would otherwise escape to the atmosphere and purifying it to make it very similar to conventional natural gas.

This latest contract marks Avista’s fourth with Pine Creek. Previous RNG projects include the Horn Rapids Landfill in Richland, Washington, Bayview Landfill in Elberta, Utah, and the Black Hawk Landfill in Waterloo, Iowa. Construction on the Milan, Illinios project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024 and produce 3 million therms of RNG annually. The total output of Pine Creeks projects contracted with Avista is an expected 9.7 million therms annually, which is the equivalent amount of natural gas used by approximately 17,500 homes.

“These RNG projects help Avista meet our aspirational goals to reduce natural gas emissions,” said Jason Thackston, Avista’s chief strategy and clean energy officer. “Additionally, legislative changes have laid the groundwork for utilities, such as Avista, to enter the RNG market as developers, long-term buyers and long-term partners to help grow and mature the RNG market in North America.”

“This fourth offtake agreement marks another step forward in contributing towards Avista’s emission reduction goals,” said Kevin Orchard, Pine Creek’s vice president of development. “We look forward to building on the continued relationship with Avista as we further invest in our RNG strategy, which is focused on the vertical integration of our RNG into gas utility distribution systems and as a clean transportation fuel at Pine Creek fueling stations.”

Source: Company Press Release