Avenir LNG Limited (“Avenir”) wishes to announce that it will collaborate with Golar Power Limited (“Golar Power”) in developing the small-scale LNG market in Brazil.

Avenir’s second 7,500 cbm LNG Carrier will be used to deliver LNG to various ports across Brazil upon delivery. The vessel will also offer ship-to-ship bunkering capability as part of Avenir’s global multi-nodal bunkering solution; adding to the Colombian, Mediterranean and Malaysian nodes which the company currently offers.

Commenting on the collaboration with Golar Power, Andrew Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir LNG Limited, said, “This is another step in our strategy where we are working closely with a shareholder in leveraging its FSRU platform to develop small-scale LNG distribution and bunkering in key developing markets.”

Commenting on the collaboration with Avenir LNG, Eduardo Antonello, Chief Executive Officer of Golar Power Limited, said, “Accessing small-scale tonnage to distribute LNG in Brazil underpins Golar Power’s commitment to the fast-growing Brazilian LNG market – a pivotal part of Golar Power’s strategy. We are pleased to be able to leverage Golar LNG’s shareholding and direct access to tonnage through Avenir LNG.”