The 1,300km South West Loddon Pipeline project is designed to provide secure reticulated water supply to more than 1,500 rural properties

The 1,300km South West Loddon Pipeline project will provide secure reticulated water supply. (Credit: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay)

The state government of Victoria in Australia has announced the completion of the A$88.9m ($58.1m) South West Loddon water pipeline project.

The new pipeline is designed to provide secure reticulated water supply to more than 1,500 rural properties over 2,900km2 surrounding Inglewood, Newbridge, St Arnaud and Wedderburn.

By increasing the region’s water security, the project is expected to help communities who faced severe drought in recent years, and the impacts of climate change.

The 1,300km South West Loddon Pipeline project is supported by funding of A$40m ($26.1m) from the Victorian Government, A$28.9m ($18.9m) from Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water and landowners and $20m ($13m) from the Australian Government.

Victorian Minister for Water Lisa Neville said: “I’m proud to have delivered this significant project for the community, with the pipeline providing water security to the region for the first time ever.”

“The completion of the pipeline is a major milestone. I thank local Farmers Federal members and everyone in the community who advocated for the project and worked with us to deliver it – it will bring big benefits for the region.

“This project will provide water security for farmers and the agriculture sector – which is good for the wellbeing of agriculture communities, for jobs and for livability.”

Pipeline project interconnects the Wimmera-r system with the Goulburn system

In order to improve regional water resource management, the project interconnected the Wimmera-r system with the Goulburn system, helping to boost the agricultural sector.

