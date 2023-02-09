The proposed new coal mine, dubbed Central Queensland Coal project, is owned by Australian billionaire Clive Palmer, and is planned to be constructed in the Styx Coal Basin, about 10km from the Great Barrier Reef

Australia rejects new coal mine. (Credit: Анатолий Стафичук from Pixabay)

The Australian government has denied permission for a proposed new coal mine near the Great Barrier Reef, under the country’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

The proposed new coal mine, dubbed Central Queensland Coal project, is owned by Australian billionaire Clive Palmer.

It is planned to be constructed in the Styx Coal Basin, about 10km from the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of central Queensland.

Australia's Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced her decision on the new coal mine, dubbed Central Queensland coal project, on Twitter.

Tanya said that she had received more than 9,000 public submissions regarding the Central Queensland coal project, within ten business days, according Bloomberg report.

Australia Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek tweeted: “I’ve decided that the adverse environmental impacts are simply too great. The mine is an open cut coal mine less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Great Barrier Reef and the risk of pollution and irreversible damage to the Reef is very real.”

Central Queensland Coal is planned to be built as an open-cut mine about 700km north-west of Brisbane, to produce both thermal and coking coal for about 20 years, reported BBC.

It is anticipated to extract 10 million tons of thermal and coking coal per annum, over a lifespan of about 24 years, said the publication.

The Great Barrier Reef is a UNESCO world heritage-listed coral reef ecosystem that has suffered four mass bleachings in the last six years, due to the impact of climate change.

BBC said that the state governments have previously rejected such proposals, but it is the first case where Australia’s federal Environment Minister used her powers to do so.

Australia is a major global supplier of fossil fuels, and the biggest exporter of metallurgical coal.

The centre-left Labour government elected in May last year aims to boost Australia’s action on climate change, by reducing 43% emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.