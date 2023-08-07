The bid, if selected, Atlantic Shores would provide renewable energy to hundreds of thousands of New Jersey households apart from the 1,510MW already being delivered as part of Atlantic Shores Project 1

Atlantic Shores has three offshore wind energy lease areas under active development. (Credit: Jose Antonio Alba from Pixabay)

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores), a joint venture between Shell New Energies US and EDF-RE Offshore Development (a subsidiary of EDF Renewables North America), has filed an offshore wind project bid to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in the US.

The bid is aligned with the state’s objective of achieving 11,000MW of offshore wind energy by the year 2040.

Atlantic Shores is currently actively developing three offshore wind energy lease areas that span over 400 square miles. These lease areas consist of two zones situated around 10 to 20 miles off the coast of New Jersey, between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light. Additionally, a third lease area is positioned within the Atlantic Ocean region referred to as the New York Bight.

Should Atlantic Shores be chosen, it would play a crucial role in providing sustainable energy to a substantial number of households in New Jersey, supplementing the existing 1,510 MW being generated through the Atlantic Shores Project 1 initiative.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind CEO Joris Veldhoven said: “Today’s bid submission marks the culmination of over four years of dedicated planning and research by the Atlantic Shores team to deliver the most economically, environmentally, and socially responsible renewable energy solution for New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to be on the forefront of New Jersey’s clean energy transition, taking on a leading role in assisting the state to achieve its 11,000 MW offshore wind target.”

Atlantic Shores has also submitted a bid for prebuild infrastructure (PBI). According to the company, the maturity of this proposal, along with the inclusion of the PBI bid, instils a sense of assurance for the timely implementation of clean energy infrastructure.

Beyond its advantageous positioning to effectively provide and utilise offshore wind resources to fulfil New Jersey’s target of achieving 100% clean energy by 2035, the Atlantic Shores proposal goes a step further. It entails an expansion and enrichment of established strategic collaborations with research and monitoring endeavours.