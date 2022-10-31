Under the contract, Ramboll will be responsible for the design service of the turbine foundations of the offshore wind farm to be built off the coast of New Jersey

The Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 will be built off the coast of New Jersey. (Credit: Steve from Pixabay)

Ramboll has been selected by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 as the design and structural engineering firm for the turbine foundations of the latter’s 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in the US.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 is a fully-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, which in turn is a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US and EDF-RE Offshore Development.

Ramboll will be responsible for the design service of the turbine foundations, which will be led by a group of experts in the US and Europe.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind technical and delivery director Rain Byars said: “Atlantic Shores Project 1 is thrilled to partner with Ramboll on our foundation design and helping us set industry benchmarks for safety, reliability, and efficiency.

“Ramboll is the right choice to perform this critical work as Atlantic Shores literally lays the foundation for New Jersey’s clean energy transition.”

The work will expedite the deployment of offshore wind resources and support the clean energy economy of New Jersey by generating jobs and opportunities for local employment through the life of the project, said the parties.

Ramboll wind global senior director Tim Fischer said: “We are proud to partner with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind on the design of its turbine foundations and support New Jersey in reaching its offshore wind development targets.

“With a local presence of more than 2,000 staff across the US and from our recently expanded offices in Princeton, Ramboll is well-positioned to contribute its industry knowledge to the local clean tech sector and help New Jersey achieve its ambitious climate goals.”

The Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 will be located nearly 16km-32km off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey. It is projected to produce enough clean energy to meet the power requirements of over 700,000 homes.

Expected to be the largest single project in New Jersey, the offshore wind farm is expected to begin operations in 2027. It is part of a 5+GW portfolio of offshore wind farms to be built off the coast of New Jersey and New York.

Earlier this month, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind selected Vestas as the preferred turbine supplier for the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1. The latter will deliver V236-15MW offshore wind turbines for the project.