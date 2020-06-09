Atkins is one of the nine companies to have secured roles on the EDS framework, which gives the UKAEA access to a broad range of engineering and technical skills in multiple technologies and fields of study

The inside of TOCAMAC Fusion Chamber (Credit: wikipedia.org/Rswilcox.)

Atkins – a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group – has been awarded a role on the Engineering Design Services (EDS) framework with the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) which will research the development of nuclear fusion energy and related technologies.

Atkins is one of the nine companies to have secured roles on the EDS framework, which gives the UKAEA access to a broad range of engineering and technical skills in multiple technologies and fields of study. Atkins was selected for as supplier for four capability areas: Process Engineering; Electrical, Control and Instrumentation (EC&I); Minor Structural Design; and Specialist Nuclear Services. Engineering and technical expertise being delivered will include fusion research, powerplant design, robotics, digital innovation and materials.

Jason Dreisbach, Chief Engineer, Nuclear and Power, at Atkins, said: “This framework supports the creation of an innovative and collaborative culture across the nuclear industry, tapping into a huge range of skills and expertise.

“This collaborative approach will be vital in developing low carbon commercial fusion technology as we aim to reach Net Zero targets and make fusion energy a reality.”

The companies which are part of the framework are: Assystem, DBD, Rolls-Royce, Jacobs, Frazer Nash, Atkins, IDOM, Mott MacDonald, and M5tec.

Atkins’ experience in nuclear fusion includes ten years’ working on ITER, the world’s largest fusion energy experiment, which brings together 35 countries aiming to explore its potential as a safe, limitless and environmentally responsible energy source.

Source: Company Press Release