The East Goldfield project is currently under option from Silver Range Resources

East Goldfield Mineral Alteration Map. (Credit: CNW Group/ATAC Resources Ltd.)

Vancouver-based exploration company, ATAC Resources has commenced exploration work at its recently optioned East Goldfield project located in Nevada.

The East Goldfield property is situated in the Goldfield Mining District about 8km east of Waterton Global Resource Management’s development stage Gemfield project.

The project is an early-stage high-sulphidation epithermal (HSE) gold exploration project that is currently under option from Silver Range Resources.

The exploration will focus on property-wide baseline data collection

ATAC Exploration vice president Adam Coulter said: “We are excited to begin systematic exploration on the East Goldfield Project and provide shareholders with exposure to an exciting grassroots opportunity in a proven gold mining district.

“The airborne surveys and soil sampling program will provide us with a first glance at the alteration footprint around known mineralization at the Tom Keane mine and identify new targets across the property.”

The 2020 exploration on the East Goldfield project will focus on property-wide baseline data collection, including airborne surveys and initial ground-based geochemical and geological mapping.

The exploration programme will include airborne hyperspectral and LIDAR surveys, which are currently ongoing, property-wide geochemical and hyperspectral soil sampling and follow up prospecting, geological and alteration mapping.

High resolution information on the clay alteration footprint that is associated with HSE mineralisation will be provided through airborne hyperspectral survey.

Additionally, high resolution bare earth digital elevation data will be provided through LIDAR survey that will assist with an initial structural interpretation.

Furthermore, the follow up geochemical and hyperspectral soil sampling programme will be designed and implemented to verify results from the airborne survey and vector in on priority targets.

In February last year, ATAC announced the phase 1 exploration programme at its Rau project at the western end of its 1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in east-central Yukon.