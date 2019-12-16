The bi-facial PV modules will each generate over 400Wp, increasing efficiency and performance in Atlas Renewable Energy's solar plant in the country

Image: CHINT Solar/Astronergy to supply 122MW of bi-facial modules to Atlas Renewable Energy’s solar project in Chile. Photo: courtesy of andreas160578/Pixabay.

China-based module manufacturer CHINT Solar/Astronergy has secured a contract from Atlas Renewable Energy to supply bi-facial modules for the latter’s project in Chile.

Under the terms of the contract, CHINT Solar/Astronergy will deliver 122MW of bi-facial modules by 2020.

The bi-facial PV modules will each generate over 400Wp, increasing efficiency and performance in Atlas Renewable Energy’s solar plant in the country.

Atlas Renewable Energy CEO and co-founder Carlos Barrera said: “We’re excited to deploy CHINT Solar’s bi-facial panels in one of our projects, bringing enhanced solar PV technology to Chile and Latin America.

“This decision goes hand in hand with Atlas Renewable Energy’s strong competitive advantage in technology innovation, as well as our interest to partner with great companies in our industry. We actively seek to stay ahead of the curve, as we continue our mission to deliver low-cost, clean energy to Latin America.”

CHINT Solar stated that the bifacial modules will provide a major shift in the already booming renewable energy sector in the region.

CHINT Solar CEO Lu Chuan said: “The deal is a great milestone for CHINT and Atlas Renewable Energy. Atlas is a key customer to CHINT as it has an excellent track record and proven expertise in driving solar project development and innovation and has the second largest solar asset base in Latin America.

“We will put more effort in the R&D of solar cells and modules to provide better products and services to our partners.”

Astronergy had agreed to supply PV modules for Atlas Renewable Energy’s solar project in Brazil in 2017

In December 2017, Chint Solar/Astronergy had agreed to supply photovoltaics (PV) modules to Atlas Renewable Energy for its 80MW solar power plant located in Aquiraz, Ceará, Brazil.

Established in 2006, the company currently employs more than 4,000 employees, with a production capacity of 4.2GW in different factories around the world.