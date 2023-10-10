Askari acquired Green Lithium, which owns the 68km2 Exclusive Prospecting Licence (EPL) 7626 in the prospective Uis-Cape Cross pegmatite belt, to increase its footprint across the prospective Uis pegmatite belt in the Erongo Region

Uis Lithium Project and the recently acquired EPL 7626. (Credit: Askari Metals)

Australia-based lithium mining company Askari Metals has fully acquired the Namibian mining company Green Lithium, which owns a battery metals-prospective permit in Namibia.

Green Lithium owns the 68km2 Exclusive Prospecting Licence (EPL) 7626, which lies within Namibia’s highly prospective Uis-Cape Cross pegmatite belt.

The EPL 7626 is located near Askari’s Uis lithium project and directly along the strike of the Uis Tin Mine operated by UK-based Andrada Mining.

The Uis lithium project hosts the same pegmatite geology and mineralisation as EPL 7626.

Askari Metals executive director Gino D’Anna said: “Adding EPL 7626 to our portfolio, which we believe has significant exploration potential, will become an integral component to our flagship Uis Lithium Project.

“This is highlighted by the recent success we reported at EPL 7345 and EPL 8535, as well as its strategic location that neighbours both Andrada Mining’s Uis Tin Mine and Spodumene Hill Discovery.

“This area is a hive of exploration activity with a particular focus dedicated to unlocking the regions demonstrated lithium potential.”

With the acquisition of Green Lithium, Askari expands its footprint across the prospective Uis pegmatite belt to 380km2 within the Erongo Region of west-central Namibia.

The EPL 7626 will complement its strategic footprint in the Uis pegmatite belt and support the development of the Uis project into a tier-1 battery metals project, said the mining company.

Askari is expecting additional assay results from its previously completed phases of RC drilling at EPL 7345 and EPL 8535, along with rock sampling results from both licences.

Gino added: “The next three months at the Uis Lithium Project will be very active for Askari as we commence our targeted trenching and channel sampling campaign as well as our large-scale soil geochemical surveys.

“The outcome once the trenching campaigns have been completed is to provide us with clear drill targets at the Uis Lithium Project, as we prepare to target onsite mobilisation later this year.”