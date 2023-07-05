The permit awarded by the Canada government approves Artemis Gold's plan to avoid, mitigate and offset impacts to fish habitat in and around the Blackwater area

Artemis Gold secures Fisheries Act permit for the Blackwater gold project. (Credit: Herbert Aust from Pixabay)

Canada-based gold developer Artemis Gold has secured Fisheries Act Authorization for the development of its Blackwater gold project in central British Columbia, Canada.

The company’s plan to avoid, mitigate, and offset impacts to fish habitat in and around the Blackwater area has received approval through the Fisheries Act Authorization granted by the Canadian government.

Besides, the authorisation will allow Artemis Gold to begin in-stream construction works. These include the construction of water diversion structures and dams in the Davidson Creek valley which runs through the basin of the tailings storage facility of the Blackwater gold project.

Located about 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver, the Canadian gold project has more than 10 million ounces of gold in resources.

The Blackwater gold project involves the construction, operation, and closure of an open pit gold and silver mine and ore processing facilities.

Artemis Gold expects the Blackwater gold project to achieve its first gold pour in the second half of 2024.

Artemis Gold chairman and CEO Steven Dean said: “This represents yet another important milestone in the construction of Blackwater, which will be one of B.C.’s largest gold mines and a significant contributor to the local, provincial, and federal economies.

“Our senior management and construction teams are focused on completing Phase 1 construction on schedule to pour first gold in H2 2024.”

In March 2023, Artemis Gold secured BC Mines Act permit for the Blackwater gold project which allowed the company to start major construction works at the open-pit gold mine. The permit was awarded by the British Columbia government.