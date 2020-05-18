The first phase of the drill program at the Kay Mine project was temporarily suspended on 27 March this year as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Phase 1 drill program at the Kay Mine Project was temporarily suspended on March 27th, 2020. (Credit: Pixabay/Alex Banner)

Arizona Metals is pleased to announce that the exploration drill program at its Kay Mine Project in Arizona will resume on Thursday, May 21st, 2020.

The Phase 1 drill program at the Kay Mine Project was temporarily suspended on March 27th, 2020 as the result of a “stay-at-home” order issued by the State of Arizona in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On May 12th, 2020, the Governor of Arizona announced that the “stay-at-home” order will expire on Friday, May 15th, 2020. Arizona Metals Corp has contracted two drill rigs from Boart Longyear. The first drill will be mobilized from the drill facility in Glendale, Arizona, to the Kay Mine Project on May 21st, 2020, and the second on May 28th, 2020.

Boart Longyear has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies for employees at site.

Arizona Metals plans to complete the Phase 1 drill program of which approximately 3,000m remain. The addition of the second drill to site will allow for simultaneous drilling of the North and South Zone lenses, and an accelerated timeline to complete the Phase 1 program. Drill data will be used to design and plan an extended Phase 2 drill program.