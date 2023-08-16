Arcadis will provide engineering, architecture, advanced industrial process design, and project management services for the new 10GW silicon wafer manufacturing facility in the US, and will engage with key stakeholders of the project

Arcadis to support CubicPV’s new solar wafer facility in US. (Credit: Chelsea on Unsplash)

Arcadis has partnered with solar manufacturer CubicPV to provide detailed architectural and engineering design services for the latter’s 10GW silicon wafer manufacturing facility in the US.

The new campus is supported by strong market demand for domestically produced wafers and the favourable investment market created by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Under the partnership, Arcadis will provide engineering, architecture, advanced industrial process design, and project management services for the new solar manufacturing facility.

In addition, the company will engage with key stakeholders of the project, including construction contractors, agencies having jurisdiction, and the local community.

Arcadis said that its experience played a key role in bridging the project scoping and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) work to date and executing the final phase of the design effort.

Arcadis North America business development leader Matt DeMarco said: “As the US works towards a nationwide reduction of carbon emissions, we’re proud to be part of the team that is bringing to life a facility critical to the energy transition.

“This marquee project not only puts Arcadis’ global strategy around sustainability into action, but also capitalizes on the synergies of our global business, our expanded architecture and urbanism group and high-tech industry engineering and construction management expertise from the recently acquired DPS Group.”

Arcadis industrial manufacturing vice president Ketan Maroo said: “The positive impact of the energy transition reaches far and wide, and the Arcadis team is thrilled to play a role, bringing its focus on sustainability and deep expertise to the effort.”

The IRA represents the largest US investment in clean energy and works to decarbonise the economy and respond to climate change.

Earlier this year, CubicPV secured firm equity commitments of more than $100m to support its plans to build a 10GW silicon wafer manufacturing facility in the US.

The company will receive the first tranche investment of $33m immediately, and the second tranche investment is subject to specific project milestones.

Cubic Wafer president David Gustafson said: “With the initial phases of our engineering and design work complete, we knew we needed a firm of Arcadis’ calibre to carry the work forward and make it US-ready.

“Their familiarity in executing large global projects, industry leadership, solid record in design and consultancy and focus on sustainability were deciding factors during the selection process.”