Saudi Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia. (Credit: Eagleamn/Wikipedia.org)

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (“Aramco” or “the Company”) today announced the establishment of an integrated Corporate Development organization to optimize the Company’s portfolio.

Corporate Development is mandated to create value, assess existing assets and secure greater access to growth markets and technologies through portfolio optimization and strategic alignment.

The organization will support rapid and effective decision-making on the Company’s portfolio and corporate development activities, with the goal of strengthening the Company’s resilience, agility and ability to respond to changing market dynamics.

The organization will be led by Senior Vice President Abdulaziz M. Al-Gudaimi, reporting directly to the President & CEO, and will become operational starting September 13, 2020.

Amin H. Nasser, President & CEO said: “We continue to leverage our capabilities in assessing our existing portfolio, identifying new opportunities and adapting to a rapidly evolving global landscape. The Corporate Development organization will focus on growth opportunities as we further sharpen and strengthen our strategic focus to optimize our portfolio and, in doing so, maximize value for our shareholders. It will also enhance our abilities to harness robust processes to efficiently and effectively execute our business development strategy, as well as increase our agility and ability to adapt to changing market dynamics.”

This constitutes a refinement of Aramco’s existing corporate development model and does not represent a fundamental organizational change, and will support the Company’s efforts to identify the best opportunities and successfully grow and optimize its business.

Source: Company Press Release